Jury trail for man accused of killing two people at UCCS to go on as scheduled

COLORADO SPRINGS — The jury trail for the man accused of killing two people inside a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room will go on as scheduled.

An El Paso County judge made the decision during a court hearing Friday.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting and killing UCCS student Samuel Knopp and Pueblo resident Celie Montgomery last February.

Friday, Jordan's defense argued to delay the trail, saying new evidence has come to light pointing to a different suspect. The judge denied their request.

Jordan's trial will start on April 7.

