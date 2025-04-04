Jury selection for man accused of killing two people at UCCS set to begin Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jury selection in the trial of the man accused of killing two people inside a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room last year is set to begin on Monday.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting and killing UCCS student Samuel Knopp and Pueblo resident Celie Montgomery last February.

Friday, the judge set ground rules, saying cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom. The trial will be livestreamed once jury selection is complete.

Court will be held Mondays through Thursdays until the trial is over. The prosecution expects to rest its case a week from Monday.

