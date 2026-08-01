Intelligence-led operation leads to wanted sex offender arrest in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of a wanted sex offender, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at a home in the 1200 block of Maxwell Street, which is located near the I-25 and South Academy Boulevard interchange in the Stratmoor Valley area.

Deputies in the area that morning requested assistance from the Intelligence-Based Operations Center (IBOC) to deploy a drone to locate a wanted man at the home.

The man, 39-year-old Joseph Pietsch, was wanted on several warrants, including for failure to register as a sex offender and for failure to appear.

IBOC detective observed Pietsch leave the home around 8 a.m. They say he paced the driveway and looked both ways along the street several times.

After several minutes, Pietsch and a man got into a car and drove away.

IBOC detectives informed deputies of where Pietsch was, which allowed them to conduct a non-contact vehicle block. According to the sheriff's office, Pietsch was then taken into custody without incident.

Pietsch was booked into the El Paso Count Jaily on his outstanding warrants, as well as a possession of a controlled substance charge. He is being held on a $2,003 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

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