Fremont County man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 murder

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2022 murder, according to the 11th Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

The incident happened on March 8, 2022 inside the Fremont County Correctional Facility. The DA's Office says White killed his cellmate, Cruz Carbajal.

A jury had previously found White guilty of first-degree murder.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, Carbajal died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

___

Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too. Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.