Former state public defender sentenced in child sex assault case Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA — A former Colorado State Public Defender has been sentenced in connection to a child sex assault case, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

The DA's Office says an El Paso County District Court Judge sentenced Thomas Cushing on Thursday to ten years to life in the Department of Corrections, followed by 20 years to life on parole.

The investigation into Cushing began after the victim's father reported information to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). In March, Cushing was found guilty of sex assault on a child, pattern of abuse.

The DA's Office says Cushing will need to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

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