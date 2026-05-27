Former Pueblo County Sheriff's Sergeant pleads guilty, sentenced to probation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A former sergeant with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office plead guilty to theft and has been sentenced to probation.

According to the sheriff's office, Jason Hanratty was also the vice president of the employees' labor union. The case involved his misuse of union funds from several of his sheriff's office employees.

The sheriff's office says Hanratty was sentenced last week to three years of probation. He also must pay restitution to victims and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

Hanratty was arrested in June, 2025 following an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The investigation looked into allegations that he unlawfully retained and misused funds collected from employees' paychecks after the FOP Lodge #7 dissolved.

The investigation found Hanratty diverted $17,000 in union dues into his personal account.

Hanratty resigned from the sheriff's office on April 15. He was assigned to the patrol division as a sergeant and had been employed with the sheriff's office since April, 2007.

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