Former El Paso County Deputy accused of sexual assault sentenced Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY — A former El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy who was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2023 has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

During a court hearing Thursday, Dalton Bridges was given 72 hours to report to the El Paso County Jail. He must also serve four years probation and register as a sex offender.

The judge also ordered Bridges to take domestic violence education and alcohol abuse classes.

According to court documents, Bridges and the victim were at her house drinking in January, 2023. The documents say things became sexual, and eventually, Bridges started doings things that caused her pain.

The arrest affidavit says she cried for him to stop, but Bridges refused. The document also says at one point, she ran out of the house, Bridges chased her and forced her back in the house against her will.

Documents also say there were additional unwanted encounters that happened that night and the next morning.

According to our news partner The Gazette, Bridges entered guilty pleas on October 1. Under the deal, Bridges pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and no consent sexual contact.

Bridges original charges of kidnapping and sexual assault were dropped.

The Gazette's Zachary Dupont contributed to this web story.

