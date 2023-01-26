El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on felony charges

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that a Sheriff's Deputy was arrested on Wednesday for felony kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

The department says that 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police Department and taken to the Teller County Jail.

Bridges is charged with sexual assault and 2nd-degree kidnapping related to domestic violence.

Bridges has been an employee with the Sheriff's Office since 2019 and was assigned to the Detention Security Division. Bridges has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

This is a developing story and News5 is working to learn more about the incident in question and will update this story as more information is learned.

