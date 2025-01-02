Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Sources confirm to News5 driver of the Cybertruck in Las Vegas explosion lived in Colorado Springs

Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to News5 that a Colorado Springs man was the driver of a Cybertruck that exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel this morning in Las Vegas.
FBI Presence
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sources confirmed to News5 Wednesday evening the driver of the Cybertruck in the Las Vegas explosion lived in Colorado Springs.

According to senior law enforcement sources, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger was the driver and had several Colorado Springs addresses associated to him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is at a townhouse complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The complex is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Stetson Hills neighborhood. The FBI is at one of the addresses associated with Livelsberger.

Our team at the scene has seen law enforcement escort neighbors away from the complex, but police say there is no known threat to the community.

News5 crews at the scene have observed armored vehicles and agents in tactical gear.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___



Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide

A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night.

Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community