Sources confirm to News5 driver of the Cybertruck in Las Vegas explosion lived in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sources confirmed to News5 Wednesday evening the driver of the Cybertruck in the Las Vegas explosion lived in Colorado Springs.

According to senior law enforcement sources, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger was the driver and had several Colorado Springs addresses associated to him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is at a townhouse complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The complex is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Stetson Hills neighborhood. The FBI is at one of the addresses associated with Livelsberger.

Our team at the scene has seen law enforcement escort neighbors away from the complex, but police say there is no known threat to the community.

News5 crews at the scene have observed armored vehicles and agents in tactical gear.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

