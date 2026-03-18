Evergreen hit‑and‑run leaves victim undiscovered in highway median for almost a full day

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is seeking a hit-and-run driver who killed a 67-year-old man in Evergreen, leaving his body in a highway median for nearly a day before it was found.

CSP said the crash happened between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 74 at Kerr Gulch Road.

The body, left in the median, was found Sunday at about 3 p.m., prompting troopers to respond, according to CSP.

Investigators said the victim, not yet identified, was crossing the highway when struck and killed by at least one vehicle.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle likely has front-end or windshield damage.

Investigators also want to talk with the driver of a white sedan, made around 2010, traveling eastbound at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Denver Regional Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501 and reference Case VC260080.