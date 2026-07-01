El Paso County Sheriff's Office seizes fentanyl pills, two people arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people have been arrested and fentanyl pills have been seized, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

On June 19, the sheriff's office says they received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at the Loaf N' Jug on Galley Road, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

The person who made the call said two people inside seemed to be impaired, and the vehicle had been parked at the Loaf N' Jug for about an hour.

When deputies arrived, they say a man in the passenger seat, 38-year-old Rudy Fuentes, and a woman in the driver's seat, 62-year-old Angela Vigil, appeared to be unconscious.

The sheriff's office says Fuentes had an active warrant, and he was taken into custody. While searching him, deputies found drug paraphernalia. Vigil was also removed from the vehicle, and she was found in position of fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searched the vehicle, and the sheriff's office says they found 212 fentanyl pills, $2,300 in cash and small Ziploc-style bags.

Fuentes and Vigil were taken to the El Paso County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Fuentes has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vigil is facing the following charges:



unlawful possession of a controlled substance

unlawful distribution

manufacture, dispensing, or sale of a controlled substance

driving under the influence

possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff's office says Fuentes and Vigil are both out on bond.

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