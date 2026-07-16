El Paso County Sheriff's deputy arrested on misdemeanor charge Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was arrested on misdemeanor charges following an incident on Tuesday.

It happened at a business in the 6800 block of Fountain Mesa Road, which is located near the South Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard interchange.

The sheriff's office says they received a call regarding a man, later identified 34-year-old Deputy Christopher Ramirez, entered the business and inappropriately touched an adult woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Ramirez did not know the woman, and he left before deputies arrived.Ramirez was later located and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office says Ramirez was booked into the El Paso County Jail on an unlawful sexual contact charge. He was released on bond on Wednesday.

Ramirez has been employed with the sheriff's office since November, 2024, and he is assigned to the Detention Security Division. Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave, according to the sheriff's office.

___

Pueblo restaurant adapts as a relief hub for Aspen Acres Fire first responders A local business owner in Pueblo who, like so many others, sprung into action in response to the Aspen Acres Fire. Pueblo restaurant adapts as a relief hub for Aspen Acres Fire first responders

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.