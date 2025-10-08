El Paso County Coroner identifies victim in North Academy Boulevard homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who had died following a shooting on Sunday in the 3500 block of North Academy Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found one man who had life-threatening injuries, and another who was declared dead on the scene. The man who died has been identified as 21-year-old Daniel Federico.

CSPD Homicide Unit investigating shooting that left one dead, one with life-threatening injuries

His death is being investigated as a homicide, and the El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

CSPD has not released additional information on the second man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

