CSPD Homicide Unit investigating shooting that left one dead, one with life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to the 3500 block of North Academy Boulevard to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One of the men was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the other was declared dead on the scene.

Detectives from the CSPD Homicide Unit responded and took over the investigation to find any suspect information.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

