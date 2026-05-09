Drone technology helps El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrest burglary suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drone technology helped deputies arrest a burglary suspect, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1200 block of Maxwell Street, which is located in the Stratmoor Valley area near the I-25 and South Academy Boulevard interchange.

A caller told deputies they saw a suspect, later identified as 43-year-old April Gonzalez, wearing a black or blue sweater and driving a blue sedan.

When deputies arrived, they say a detective launched a drone, and they were able to locate Gonzalez walking near the front of the home loading boxes into the blue sedan.

The sheriff's office says when Gonzalez got in the car, detectives with the drone unit told deputies she was about to leave, and they were able to stop her.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation revealed Gonzalez unlawfully entered the home and stole items.

Gonzalez has been released on bond. According to the sheriff's office, she is facing second degree burglary and theft charges.

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