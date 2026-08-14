Department of Corrections officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, weapons charges

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — An officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) has been arrested on sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a dangerous weapon charges, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI says they started an investigation in September after receiving a cybertip regarding 37-year-old Gage Vidal Montoya, who lives in Trinidad, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the CBI, there is no evidence that Montoya engaged in the alleged criminal misconduct at work. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Andre Stancil, the CDOC's Executive Director, released the following statement regarding Montoya's arrest:

The Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously. An internal review will be conducted, and in accordance with State Personnel Rules, CDOC will take appropriate administrative action as necessary. As this remains an active criminal matter, questions regarding the criminal investigation and charges should be directed to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Andre Stancil

___

Colorado gun law may face federal legal challenge over permit-to-purchase requirements Colorado's newest gun law has been in effect for less than two weeks, and gun rights advocates are already taking their fight against it to federal court. Colorado gun law may face federal legal challenge over permit-to-purchase requirements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.