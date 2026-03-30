Daughters of Suzanne Morphew no longer asking the state to release remains

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The daughters of Suzanne Morphew are no longer asking the state to release her remains. Her husband, Barry Morphew, is facing a first degree murder charge in connection to her death.



Watch a timeline of notable moments following Suzanne Morphew's death below:

The couple's two daughters filed a motion last month to get their mother's remains back. The Alamosa County District Attorney fought that request.

Prosecutors argued the body is material evidence.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday, but the daughters withdrew their request before the judge could decide. They did not give a reason as to why they withdrew the request.

Barry Morphew chose not to take a side in the dispute. The remains will stay with the state as evidence. It is unclear who will get them after the trial.

Barry Morphew's trial is scheduled begin in mid-October.



Watch News5's coverage of Barry Morphew's not guilty plea below:

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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