CSPD uses social media to highlight Colorado Springs cold cases, encourage new tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An initiative by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) uses social media to keep local cold cases in the public eye — and potentially generate new leads.

CSPD has about 122 cold cases dating back to 1953. The cases include homicides, suspicious and long-term missing persons cases, and deaths of undetermined origins.

On the anniversary of each of these cases, the department shares a summary on social media. Detective Ashley Zamora with CSPD’s Cold Case Unit says the posts are meant to remind families that their loved ones have not been forgotten, but it can also serve another purpose.

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"It's a little prompt to the community to say we're still trying to figure this one out," Zamora said. "If you have any information please call us, please call Crime Stoppers, anything to get a tip to come forward."

Detective Tracey Thompson says she has seen tips received through social media that have helped "find resolution" for cases.

"It's about moving forward on these cold cases," Thompson said. "Whatever the little tidbit of information is, we grab hold of it, dig into it, and try to make the next step to connect everything together and find the suspect who, unfortunately, committed that crime."

One case recently shared by CSPD was that of Leval Storey. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Storey was reported missing on September 5th of 2012, but was last seen in Colorado Springs on August 28th of 2012.

"There are many different factors involved in the case from different stories, different interviews, and all the things," Thompson said. "The big thing is that he just one day disappeared.”

Detectives emphasize that even seemingly insignificant information could be important. Zamora says the Cold Case Unit follows up on every lead it receives.

“Any piece of information that you may think might be too small is actually not,” Zamora said. “It might be that little piece that pushes us to the next step.”

For families who have waited years — and sometimes decades — for answers, detectives say the goal remains the same regardless of how much time has passed.

“We are still looking for the justice for those families,” Thompson said.

Anyone with information about a Colorado Springs cold case is encouraged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP(7867).

More details on reporting a crime in Colorado Springs can be found here.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

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