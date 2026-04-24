CSPD releases body cam footage of deadly shooting involving police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released video from a deadly shooting involving police that happened earlier this month.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near Galley Road.

Police say members of a law enforcement task force were working in the area when they spotted a suspicious truck and a man, later identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Greenfield, inside.

According to CSPD, a woman then got into the truck.

Believing that they were witnessing a drug deal, CSPD says officers identified themselves, turned on their emergency lights, and used their vehicles to block the truck in.

Police say Greenfield tried, but failed to drive away.

At that time, officers ordered Greenfield and the woman to get out of the truck. They say the woman eventually got out and ran, but she was quickly arrested. Her name has not been released at this time.

According to CSPD, Greenfield continued to refuse orders to get out of the truck and opened fire on officers from inside. At that time, police say three officers returned fire. Greenfield was then given first aid and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office will investigate whether the use of deadly force by the officers was justified.

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