CSPD recovers car involved in deadly I-25 crash last month, ask for help identifying driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have recovered a car involved in a deadly crash last month on I-25, and they are investigating the incident to identify the driver.

Police say they served a search warrant at an address, which was not released, in El Paso County. They say they recovered a white Dodge Charger that was a vehicle of interest and left the scene of the crash.

CSPD says they are investigating the crash and working to identify the driver of the vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Background Information

We're learning more about what led up to a deadly crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and closed the northbound lanes for several hours.

A 21-year-old man, later identified as Salvador Diaz, was killed, and seven other people were injured.

Police arrested Durriel Humphrey for road rage at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Humphrey says another car was tailgating him before cutting him off. As a result, he sped up to get in front of the car and crashed into the back of the victim's car.

Several witnesses say they saw the other vehicle sped away from the scene following the crash.

Humphrey is being charged with several counts, including the following:



vehicular homicide

vehicular assault

reckless driving

Although the incident was reported as road rage, CSPD believes two vehicles were possibly racing on I-25. They say that while the vehicles were changing lanes, one of the vehicles hit a truck, which was not involved in the race.

CSPD says that the truck lost control and hit Diaz's car. They say Diaz lost control, hit the center guard rail and went airborne. Diaz was not involved in the race, according to CSPD.

This is the seventh traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say that at this time last year, there were 16 traffic deaths. CSPD also says there have been 41 traffic deaths in the last 365 days.

