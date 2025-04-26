Man who died following crash on I-25 earlier this month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died following a crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 21-year-old Salvador Diaz.

Although the incident was reported as road rage, CSPD believes two vehicles were possibly racing on I-25. They say that while the vehicles were changing lanes, one of the vehicles hit a truck, which was not involved in the race.

CSPD says that the truck lost control and hit Diaz's car. Diaz was also not involved in the race.

Police say Diaz lost control, hit the center guard rail, and went airborne.

This is the seventh traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say that at this time last year, there were 16 traffic deaths.

CSPD also says there have been 41 traffic deaths in the last 365 days.

We're learning more about what led up to last week's deadly road rage crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, and closed the northbound lanes for several hours. A 21-year-old man was killed, and seven other people were injured.

Police arrested Durriel Humphrey for road rage at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Humphrey says another car was tailgating him before cutting him off. As a result, he sped up to get in front of the car and crashed into the back of the victim's car.

Several witnesses say they saw the other vehicle sped away from the scene following the crash.

Humphrey is being charged with several counts, including the following:



vehicular homicide

vehicular assault

reckless driving

