Costilla County sheriff, undersheriff and two deputies indicted by grand jury

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The 12th Judicial District Grand Jury has issued indictments for the sheriff, undersheriff and two deputies in Costilla County.

According to the grand jury, Costilla County Sheriff Danny Sanchez and former Deputy Keith Schultz were indicted on five counts of official misconduct and one count of abuse of a corpse for their handling of the discovery of unidentified human remains in the Wild Horse Mesa area.

Sheriff Sanchez's son, Sergeant Caleb Sanchez, was also indicted by the grand jury on counts of second and third-degree assault for use of force in an incident involving a community member having a mental health crisis.

The grand jury also indicted Undersheriff Cruz Soto on two counts of failing to intervene and one count of third-degree assault related to that incident.

The indictments follow an investigation by the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office. You can view the indictments for Sheriff Sanchez and Sergeant Sanchez below:

Sheriff Sanchez:

Sergeant Sanchez:

At the time of publishing this web story, indictments for Undersheriff Soto and former Deputy Schultz were not available. This article will be updated once those indictments are available.

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