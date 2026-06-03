Convicted child sex offender sentenced following investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A convicted child sex offender has been sentenced, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

In January, 2025, the sheriff's office says they arrested 42-year-old Steven Leckenby following an investigation into an alleged pattern of sexual assaults on children. Some of those allegations dated back to 2012.

According to the sheriff's office, Leckenby was charged with sexual assault on a child and aggravated incest.

Leckenby plead guilty to sexual assault on a child (pattern of abuse, position of trust) involving a victim under the age of 15. Due to the victim's age, their name will not be released.

In May, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law," or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.



Watch News5's coverage of Riley's Law below:

Leckenby was sentenced to 15 years to life with an indeterminate parole term of 20 years to life. The sheriff's office says he has also been designated as a sexually violent predator.

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