Colorado Springs mother convicted of murdering her children appears in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs mother convicted of murdering her three children more than two decades ago was back in court for a hearing on Thursday.

Deborah Nicholls was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for intentionally setting her house on fire, killing her three children.

This month, a judge overturned that conviction after ruling prosecutors withheld evidence. The district attorney is appealing the new trial decision.



Watch News5's coverage of that conviction being overruled below:

Her defense team wants her released on bond, and the entire Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office removed from the case, citing conflicts of interest.

The judge will decide on removing the District Attonery's Office first, then address bond.

Nicholls will be back in court for a hearing on September 4.

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