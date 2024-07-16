Colorado Springs man indicted on 11 counts of mail theft

DENVER — The U.S. District Attorney's Office announced last month in Denver that Adam Turner was indicted by the federal grand jury on 11 counts of mail fraud.

Turner was indicted on 11 counts of fraud in connection to the following:



unauthorized access devices

aggravated identity theft

possession of stolen mail

possession of stolen mail keys

possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

being a felon in possession of a firearm

According to the indictment, Turner was linked to a multitude of mail thefts from mailboxes in El Paso County and in Parker, Colorado.

The indictment alleges that Turner utilized counterfeit postal service master keys, also known as to keys with the goal being to try and steal mail from community mailboxes, also known as cluster box units.

When a search warrant was executed on Turner's residence, police found approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine, arrow keys, a firearm, and numerous pieces of stolen mail, as well as stolen identity documents.

Turner was already a convicted felon and was on probation at the time the police executed the search warrant of his residence. He made his initial appearance in court on July 8 in Denver in front of Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak.

This case is currently being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service. It is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Sonia Dave.

Click here for more information about the indictment or contact: USACO.PublicAffairs@usdoj.gov.





