El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests man for alleged mailbox theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested for an alleged year-long mail theft operation, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

They say 40-year-old Adam Turner was arrested on several felony charges which impacted the Meridian Ranch and Woodmen Hills neighborhoods in El Paso County.

Detectives identified Turner as a suspect after a family member of one of the alleged victims provided information to the sheriff's office.

During an investigation that lasted from January 2023 through May 2024, detectives linked Turner to several alleged victims involving thefts from community mailboxes in El Paso County and Parker, Colorado.

While serving a search warrant at Turner's Home, the sheriff's office says detectives found the following:



stolen mail

makeshift mailbox keys

narcotics

cash

designer jewelry

luxury timepieces

other stored boxed merchandise

stolen license plates and vehicle registrations

firearms

hundreds of tools and toolboxes

The sheriff's office says they used a rental moving truck, two vans and four tow trucks to transport everything back to their evidence facility.

“The thorough investigation and successful arrest of Adam Turner for his prolific actions highlight the impact my detectives have on disrupting criminal enterprises,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

Turner was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



25 counts of money laundering

25 counts of identity theft

two counts of felony theft

The sheriff's office says Turner is being held on a $100,000 bond.___





