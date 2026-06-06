Coach for Highlands Ranch youth hockey team arrested on charges related to child sex crimes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A youth hockey coach at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch has been arrested on charges of child sex crimes.

Rory Nathaniel Mushlin, 40, of Colorado Springs, is being held on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, unlawful electronic sexual communication (by a person in a position of trust), obscenity, and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on Friday afternoon. Mushlin was taken into custody without incident on Thursday.

Mushlin has coached a youth hockey team at the South Suburban Sports Complex since January 2023. The team that he coached also practiced at the Parker Field House and the Family Sports Center in Arapahoe County, the sheriff's office said.

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His arrest came after authorities received a tip about him engaging in inappropriate behavior with minors, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have identified multiple underage victims. Because of Mushlin's position as a coach, they are asking anybody who may have been victimized by him, or anybody with information about the case, to contact Det. Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

"Because of the suspect's coaching position and regular interaction with youth sports programs, investigators are working to ensure all potential victims are identified and provided with support," the sheriff's office said.

Mushlin's bond was set at $75,000.

This remains an open and active investigation, so no other details were available as of publishing time.