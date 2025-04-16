Closing arguments heard in case against man accused of killing two people on the UCCS campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing two people in a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room.

UCCS student Sam Knopp and Pueblo resident Celie Montgomery were found shot to death in a campus dorm room in February, 2024.

The man on trial for their deaths is Nicholas Jordan, who was Knopp's roommate.

Both sides agree Nicholas Jordan did the shooting. The prosecution argues it is two cases of first degree murder, while the defense is saying Jordan felt threatened and acted in self defense.

Tuesday, Jordan was asked if he would testify in the case and he declined. Tuesday afternoon, the case moved to closing arguments.

The prosecution recapped evidence like Jordan purchasing the weapon weeks before the shooting, the evidence of a key card showing he was the last person to enter the dorm building before the shooting and video of him leaving and then gun residue found on him.

The defense said Jordan had gone into the dorm to use the bathroom and was likely confronted by Knopp using a bat that was later spotted in the room.

The jury can decide on if Jordan is guilty on either of the following charges:



first degree murder

second degree murder

manslaughter

self defense

The jury has received instructions from the judge. They will start deliberations Wednesday morning.

