Child revived after overdose incident in El Paso County, mom arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A child was revived after an overdose incident and their mom was arrested, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 15400 block of Jessie Drive, which is located near the intersection of Baptist Road and Gleneagle Drive.

When deputies arrived, they say the mother, Meghan Anderson, advised first responders to administer Narcan to her four-year-old child, who was not breathing.

Due to the child's age, their name will not be released.

In May, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law," or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.



Watch News5's coverage of Riley's Law below:

After several doses of Narcan, the child began breathing. The child was taken to the hospital for further care, and the Department of Human Services has taken custody of them.

The sheriff's office says that after the child was taken to the hospital, Anderson became uncooperative with deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, a search warrant was obtained and executed, resulting in the discovery of drugs and several items of paraphernalia inside the home.

Anderson has been booked in the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



child abuse

second-degree assault

attempted child abuse

reckless endangerment

According to the sheriff's office, Anderson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

___

24 Fire caused by vehicle malfunction, Fort Carson officials host town hall Tuesday night, Fort Carson held a town hall for residents affected by this wildfire. 24 Fire caused by vehicle malfunction, Fort Carson officials host town hall

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.