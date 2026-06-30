Case against mom accused of killing two of her children headed to trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The case against a Colorado Springs mom accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third is heading to trial.

Kimberlee Singler is facing murder charges after the two children were found dead in their apartment on Palomino Ranch Point, which is located near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard, in December, 2023.

The incident was initially reported as a burglary, however, investigators say they later found evidence indicating Singler, who was in a custody battle with her ex-husband at the time, was responsible.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

On Tuesday, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Singler's arraignment hearing is scheduled for August 26.

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