Cañon City Police Department investigating break-in at the VFW Post 4061

CAÑON CITY — The Cañon City Police Department is investigating a break-in that happened Thursday night at the VFW Post 4061.

The post is located near the intersection of Royal Gorge Boulevard and North Orchard Avenue.

According to VFW Post 4061, the alleged thieves took more than $3,000 in cash and caused around $5,000 in damages by allegedly vandalizing entertainment equipment and an ATM inside.

"I don't even know how you could look yourself in the mirror after doing something like this," said Tom Pettis of the Post’s VFW Auxiliary. "The VFW post is a sanctuary for our veterans, a place of honor and respect. Stealing from it not only violates the trust of our community but also disrespects those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. We must stand together to support our veterans and ensure that such actions are not tolerated."

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Cañon City Police Department (719)276-5600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)275-7867.

