Arrests made in connection to deadly shooting on New Year's Day, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on New Year's Day, 2025, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).



Watch News5's coverage of the shooting below:

The shooting happened 30 minutes into 2025 in the 5800 block of Oakwood Boulevard, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they say they found a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Andrea Martinez, who had been shot. The department says Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.



Watch News5's coverage of Martinez's identity being released below:

Last Wednesday, CSPD says they obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Brandy Cantu on a second-degree murder charge, and 22-year-old Ricky Gomez for accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Martinez's death following their investigation.

According to CSPD, Cantu was arrested on Thursday, and Gomez turned himself in on Friday. Both Cantu and Gomez have been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

CSPD says they are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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