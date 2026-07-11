Armed suspect arrested following altercation with El Paso County deputies

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An armed suspect was arrested following an altercation with deputies, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July when deputies received a call regarding a man, later identified as 51-year-old Garrett Duffy, threatening someone with a gun, firing several rounds and leaving a home in the 8500 block of Aspenglow Lane in Cascade.

The sheriff's office says the victim and the suspect knew each other. The victim told deputies he had likely driven to a home on South Willow Street in Woodland Park.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were able to locate Duffy.

When they attempted to make contact with Duffy, they say he exited the home carrying a hunting rifle. According to the sheriff's office, Duffy refused commands to drop the rifle, and he approached deputies while swinging it.

The sheriff's office says Duffy eventually dropped the rifle and a handgun he had, but he continued to approach deputies. They say a physical struggled ensued before Duffy was taken to the ground and placed into custody.

Duffy was taken to the hospital before he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



menacing with a real or simulated weapon

resisting arrest

second-degree assault

The sheriff's office says Duffy has been released on a $10,000 bond.

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