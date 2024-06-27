Another arrest made in case against a man who deputies say escaped from jail

FREMONT COUNTY — Another arrest has been made in the case against a man who deputies say escaped from the Fremont County Jail earlier this month.

Fremont County undersheriff speaks after third inmate escape

Fremont County Undersheriff Derek Irvine told Dianne Derby they have now arrested 28 year old Kyle Van Vliet on a felony warrant for aiding escape. Surveillance video the undersheriff shared with Dianne Derby is below:

His mother, Janet Van Vliet, told Dianne Derby after her older son, 45 year old Kegan Van Vliet escaped, her younger son, Kyle, was parked at a gas station near the jail. She says the older brother walked up to the Jeep and demanded his younger brother get out.

Mother of inmate charged for escaping jail speaks

She says he then drove it to Colorado Springs and left in a parking lot near I-25 and Woodmen Road. She talked to Dianne Derby about the moment she heard about the alert telling the community about the jail escape.

"I went to make copies at the copy place and (an employee) walked up and just said, 'I just got a notification there's someone that escaped from the jail.' I just asked, 'What's his description?' and it was my son's exact description," said Janet Van Vliet.

Dianne Derby: What did you think in that moment.

Janet VanVliet: What the hell's going on? I mean, they just arrested him last night.

Dianne Derby: Did they come back to your house once they knew he escaped?

Janet VanVliet: Yes. When I got home after doing the search around you know, after seeing all the police and the dogs, they were there at my house already waiting for me.

This escape was the third from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in just over a year.

How did two inmates escape from Fremont County Detention Center?

The undersheriff says a software and hardware issue led to the escape. He says the investigation is ongoing and will not provide any more details.

