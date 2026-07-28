16-year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting last week in Avondale

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office the incident happened Friday at a home in the 3900 block of Harbour Road, which is located in Avondale.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a hospital after the victim in the shooting was dropped off there. He had several gunshot wounds, but has since been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he is a 35-year-old man.

Detectives learned the shooting happened at the home following an incident between the man and the 16-year-old boy, who's name will not be released due to his age.

While investigating, the sheriff's office arrested the 16-year-old. He was booked in the Pueblo Youth Services Center on the following charges:



criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder

first-degree assault

possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Detectives are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

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