How to receive wildfire notifications

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Over the weekend three separate wildfires happened in El Paso, Pueblo, and Teller Counties.

This happened in part, due to the continued gusty winds, low humidity values, dry conditions, and warmer than normal temperatures.

While the fires were under control within 24 hours, dozens of people were forced to evacuate and at least one house and two small buildings were lost in the El Paso County fire.

Many cities and counties have a notification system that will call your home phone and text or call your mobile phone when there is a fire, flood, or other emergencies.

Experts say you should take the time to make sure you’re signed up, before the next fire.

”Register as many types of communication that you can because in an emergency, lessons learned from Waldo Canyon, if we start to lose electricity or infrastructure may get damaged, those are all reducing your chances of maybe receiving an alert,” said Ben Bills, a 14 year veteran of the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority.

News5 discovered about 63,000 people are signed up for the peak alert system serving El Paso and Teller counties, but officials would like to see that number be between 300,000 and 400,000.

The Pueblo Fire Department also says it's important to double-check you're signed up for an alert service, they said because they recently changed to a new service provider customers may need to re-register again.

HOW TO BE ALERTED

To sign up for the Peak Alerts system in El Paso or Teller County. For more information call (719) 785-1900. If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org

To sign up for emergency notifications in Pueblo County.



Here are some additional resources to help you evaluate all the ways you can get notifications and where to get key updates during a disaster.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR AN EVACUATION

To be prepared to evacuate:

Pack a kit that includes everything your family needs to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. Don’t forget communication: Print a hard copy list of phone numbers, a battery or solar-powered radio to monitor emergency notifications, and sign up for emergency notifications through PeakAlerts.org to get emergency notices. Don’t forget prescription medications, and important documents, and take photos of a home inventory for insurance. Have your kit ready to grab at a moment’s notice because disasters don’t wait for you to get your stuff.

Keep in mind everyone's kit will be different depending on different needs. Learn more about what should be in your kit with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Ready, Set, Go' program.

