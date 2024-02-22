Young business owners will showcase their products and services at Children's Entrepreneur Market in Denver

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is making its Denver debut at the Colorado Convention Center during the Garden and Home show this weekend. Around 200 kids will showcase their small businesses Saturday and Sunday, February 24-25.

One of those business owners is 15-year old Luis Angel Dominguez Hernandez, who operates LA Coffee out of his north Denver home. The Westminster High School sophomore started by selling lemonade when he was 10 years old.

“We have Americanos, teas, everything, lots of new drinks just recently dropped,” he said.

Last fall, Dominguez Hernandez applied for a scholarship through the Children’s Entrepreneur Market. He was awarded $1,000 to help grow his business. He sets up shop at events around town, just as he’ll do at the market this weekend.

“It just takes a lot of motivation, you just have to have a dream and follow the right path,” he said

The Colorado Garden and Home show runs February 24-March 3, but the Children’s Entrepreneur Market is the first weekend only.