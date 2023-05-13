Watch Now
Wrong way driver flees officers before causing a head-on crash

Suspect arrested after running away from wreck on foot
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 14:44:15-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — On Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near Memorial Park.

The driver sped away when officers tried to make contact going the wrong way on Pikes Peak Avenue. A short time later, the driver crashed into another vehicle head-on.

Officers say the driver, later identified as Thomas Griffith, then got out of the car and fled on foot to a nearby drainage ditch.

Griffith was arrested on charges of possession of illegal narcotics, driving under the influence, vehicular eluding, and traffic charges.

No injuries were reported for any of the parties involved in the pursuit, including the driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on.
