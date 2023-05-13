Wrong way driver flees officers before causing a head-on crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — On Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near Memorial Park.

The driver sped away when officers tried to make contact going the wrong way on Pikes Peak Avenue. A short time later, the driver crashed into another vehicle head-on.

Officers say the driver, later identified as Thomas Griffith, then got out of the car and fled on foot to a nearby drainage ditch.

Griffith was arrested on charges of possession of illegal narcotics, driving under the influence, vehicular eluding, and traffic charges.

No injuries were reported for any of the parties involved in the pursuit, including the driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on.

