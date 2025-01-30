Woodland Park school board votes to adopt resolution recognizing only two sexes

Watch Now
WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park District RE-2 school board voted Wednesday to adopt a resolution, recognizing only two sexes male and female.

The resolution states sex is defined by the presence, or lack of presence of a Y chromosome.

It directs the superintendent to update policies, procedures and facility agreements to ensure there are separate bathrooms and locker rooms for males and females, and to ensure that males are not competing with females in sports.

The resolution says it is necessary, in part, because of Presidents Trump's January 20 executive order recognizing only two sexes, and that failure to align its policies with that order could put its federal funding at risk.

