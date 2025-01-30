Woodland Park school board votes to adopt resolution recognizing only two sexes

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park District RE-2 school board voted Wednesday to adopt a resolution, recognizing only two sexes male and female.

The resolution states sex is defined by the presence, or lack of presence of a Y chromosome.

It directs the superintendent to update policies, procedures and facility agreements to ensure there are separate bathrooms and locker rooms for males and females, and to ensure that males are not competing with females in sports.

The resolution says it is necessary, in part, because of Presidents Trump's January 20 executive order recognizing only two sexes, and that failure to align its policies with that order could put its federal funding at risk.

___





Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday An incoming storm will move into the Four Corners Region on Wednesday, with increasing wintry threats for Southern Colorado. Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.