Transgender Coloradans react to Trump's executive order on sex

The transgender community in Southern Colorado is reacting after President Trump signed an executive order Monday proclaiming the federal government acknowledges two sexes, male and female.

Senior White House officials call this part of the president’s wider “restoring sanity plan."

We spoke with two people who identify as transgender about how they feel in light of this order and reached out to multiple providers in our region who offer programs and safe spaces to transgender adults and youth.

The executive order focuses on women’s rights and protecting single sex spaces like domestic violence shelters and bathrooms.

It says, “Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attacks women by depriving them of their dignity, safety and well being.”

"I honestly, I'm scared. I'm scared that I'm going to (be) made a target," said Vicki, a transgender woman who asked we not use her last name.

Vicki says the order's language presumes that those who identify outside of male or female would aim to hurt or threaten women in those spaces.

"I want to go to the grocery store if I need to... I go to the gym, I go to a coffee shop. Those are all of the places that I go throughout my day. I just want to exist in those spaces. I'm not trying to make a statement. I'm not trying to... push my ideology on somebody else. I'm just being me," she said.

We watched a portion of the sermon from the Right Rev. Mariann Budde from the National Prayer Service that the president attended at the Washington National Cathedral where she addressed the order.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country, we're scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said at the pulpit.

Vicki has mixed reaction to the reverend's request.

"So, her going by and making that statement is, first of all, it's powerful, but in another way, it makes me really sad. It makes me sad that we have to have somebody stand up for us in such a platform," said Vicki.

President Trump later reacted to the message on Truth Social calling the bishop a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater" who "brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way."

Vicki and another transgender woman I spoke with, Alaria, say they feel less safe than they did before the order, noting that the president’s decision to pardon those convicted in the January 6 attacks could embolden some people to feel they won’t be penalized for attacking them.

Vicki also raised the challenges she'll likely face when trying to find a job as the federal government is now only recognizing two sexes within government buildings and workplaces. She says that puts her in a position to either risk being herself at work or living a lie to fit into the policies.

We reached out to local organizations like Inside Out and the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance for their thoughts and didn’t hear back. PRISM did not want to comment on the order.

PRISM shared a few resources including PFLAG Colorado Springs, a guide for businesses and organizations on being inclusive, and an FAQ on Transgender and Gender-Expansive People.

