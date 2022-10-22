Wildfire on Mount Muscoco Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a wildland fire on Mount Muscoco. This fire is being called the Four Corners Fire. CSFD received the call around 1:45 AM this morning about a fire at the northern peak of Mt. Muscoco. Around 2:30, crews were able to confirm the fire using drone technology and assembled a crew this morning to go up the mountain. Right now, a helicopter is scheduled to drop in order to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to their Twitter, 24 firefighters hiked into the area with steep, rocky terrain. Two helicopters were sent out around 9:30 am to drop water. The size of the fire is estimated at less than 1 acre but the main concern is rolling material coming down and creating another fire.

Update #FourCornersFire- Firefighters have hiked into the area. Estimating the fire is less than 1 acre but in steep and rocky terrain. Helicopter should be on scene within 15 minutes to do water bucket drops to assist crews with putting the fire out. #COSReady pic.twitter.com/3hUSH3BmXg — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 22, 2022

North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls/Seven Falls are closed today. No evacuations are in effect.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today and Sunday for high fire danger. Check the forecast here.

KOAA's News5 Meteorologist Alex O'Brien shares a breakout of how wildfire season is year-round in Colorado.

KOAA News5 will as update as this story breaks.

