Gusty on Saturday with fire danger

Today's Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING goes into effect this morning from 11 am until 7 pm. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph and humidity will be less than 15%.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 45. RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Warm temperatures and windy today. Winds will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Sunny and warm today. Winds will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 51. Sunny and warm today with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 37. Sunny and mild today with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 42. RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Winds will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. It will be sunny and warm with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70/73; Low: 50/48. RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. A warm and breezy Saturday with W wind 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. A gusty start to the weekend with mild temperatures and winds gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The winds come to a head on Sunday. Starting at midnight a HIGH WIND WARNING is in place for SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, WALSENBURG VICINITY/UPPER HUERFANO RIVER BASIN BELOW 7500 FEET, TRINIDAD VICINITY/WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY BELOW 7500 FEET, WET MOUNTAINS BETWEEN 6300 AND 10000 FEET, WET MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET, AND PUEBLO VICINITY/PUEBLO COUNTY BELOW 6300 FEET.

Wind gusts may be up to 60-70 mph in these zones. Elsewhere winds will be gusting 30-50 mph across the region all day Sunday. There will be more red flag warnings for Sunday.

Current status of HIGH WIND alerts this morning. The warning will go into effect at midnight and now includes Pueblo county. #COwx pic.twitter.com/8RrJV7yzr4 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 22, 2022

The strong cold front will bring snow to the mountains this weekend. Starting late Saturday and all day Sunday, mountain snow showers are expected. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for mountain regions west of the continental divide.

SNOW! Blowing snow will lead to tough mountain travel late tonight and all day Sunday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/pAwNZZHK5R — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 22, 2022



