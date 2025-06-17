Wife of Colorado Springs homicide victim shares more about what happened, search for suspect continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday marks one year since the life of a Colorado Springs father and husband was cut short by violence.

The victim's wife is sharing more about what happened the night of June 17, 2024, at Remington Park on the east side of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department initially reported they were called to the area in the 3100 block of Heather Glen Dr. at about 9 p.m. on reports of a large disturbance. When they arrived, they found Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez, who had been stabbed to death.

"He wanted everybody to have a smile on their face, just like he did," Tadeo's wife, Destiny Saldivar, recalled of her late husband.

Destiny has talked to News5 before about the case, but she didn't feel she could share specific details six months ago out of fear it would hurt the investigation. One year later, she wants the public to know she believes her husband died while trying to do the right thing. Destiny explained that their family had just finished playing volleyball and the sun had just gone down when they started heading home and noticed a fight breaking out.

"This group of kids came to the park to watch these two girls fight," Destiny explained. "Him [Tadeo] being the person he was, he didn't feel as though it was right to watch these two girls fight over who knows what. While all these other kids are just recording it, and he went and broke up the fight, and the kids didn't like it, and unfortunately, he lost his life doing a good thing... the right thing."

Destiny isn't certain how old the people were who were part of the group that gathered for the fight, but she believes they may be young adults or teens. She believes there were about 20 to 30 of them, and she says all of them fled, leaving Tadeo to die.

"The only thing I could keep saying is... somebody say something," Destiny pleaded to the other witnesses who were there that night, who have not come forward. "It's not fair that our family is in a constant state of heartache and suffering. While the person who did this is just living out there with what seems like without a care in the world."

This past Sunday, Destiny met News5 at the park where her husband was killed, it was Father's Day. Tadeo leaves behind a little boy, Mateo, who was only four when his father was killed, not far from where he was standing. Destiny explained that much of Tadeo's family was there that night, including his mom, sisters, aunt, along with nieces and nephews. His memorial surrounds a tree; even one year later, it continues to be well-kept, with his big, bright smile posted for all who walk by to see.

"He looked like a big, strong guy," Destiny said of Tadeo. "But he was a loving family man. He didn't do anything wrong that night."

Destiny believes Tadeo died a hero, and opened up about how social media painted a different picture soon after he was killed. Destiny says she kept quiet and didn't respond to any false claims because she wanted to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"It's hard, because in my eyes and in everybody else's eyes, he's a hero," Destiny said. "But we didn't want to ruin any part of the case, because we just want justice for him, and having to hear, you know, all the things that people are making up about him is hard."

Surrounding the memorial at Remington Park are flowers, photos of Tadeo with his family and friends, and little mementos like a Red Bull and Doritos.

"Whenever we would do our yard projects or just go out on our adventures, we would always stop and get a Red Bull, and there was always a new flavor," Destiny said with a smile. "We always had to try it together. And Doritos was what my son had picked out for him. He said he wanted to bring a snack to his dad, so he picked that out for him."

Destiny shared videos of Tadeo with News5, showcasing his love for his family and vibrant personality.

"He was a loving and caring goofball," Destiny stated. "He always wanted to make sure everybody was having a good time, regardless of any circumstances."

Destiny held back tears when speaking of Tadeo, explaining she had to remain strong for her little boy. She still shared details of that night, hoping someone out there will do the right thing and come forward. Even sharing what her initial reaction was when she saw her husband on the ground.

"I saw him lying on the ground, and all I kept saying was, Baby, get up. Come on. You need to get up," Destiny said. "I saw blood, and the only thing I could think of was he was hurt, and he was hurt bad, and I needed to get him help."

A $10,000 reward being offered by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest was set to expire on June 30, but News5 learned that the reward offer was extended to Dec. 11. If you have any information that could help, you're asked to call 719-634-STOP (7867).

The Colorado Springs Police Department had no additional information to share on the case as of Monday night.

