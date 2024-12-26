Search for the killer of a Colorado Springs husband and father continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Destiny Saldivar spent her first Christmas without her husband Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez this year. His killer remains on the run.

Destiny was joined by other members of Tadeo's family this week at a memorial in Remington Park on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Photos of Tadeo alongside his friends and family sat next to a tree surrounded by flowers and lights. A smiling photo of Tadeo hung on the trunk of the tree for all to see as they walked by. A smile Destiny will never forget.

"He always made sure everybody was up and dancing and singing," Destine recalled. "He did everything. I mean, he was the glue for everybody. He made sure everybody stayed together."

Tadeo's parents stood by Destiny's side as she shared memories of her late husband.

"The only thing I can think of is just how grateful I am that I went to work six years ago to meet him," Destiny explained.

Tadeo also leaves behind a 5-year-old son. Tadeo and Destiny had just purchased their first home last year. Now Destiny is a single mother and her cousin has created a GoFundMe to help her with expenses. Click here to give.

Tadeo lost his life on the night of June 17. Police were called to a reported disturbance at the park. Six months later, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Tadeo's death.

"Thank you to whoever made that very generous donation to help bring justice to Tadeo, that means a tremendous amount to us and that we just want justice for him," Destiny said. "We want somebody to stand up and do the right thing, because he always did the right thing."

As of this week, at least one tip for Tadeo's case has been called to Crime Stoppers. If you have any information that can help, you can call 719-634-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to the felony arrest of suspects or wanted felons, the recovery of narcotics, stolen property, and cash.

So far in 2024, the program has received 2,217 tips leading to 34 arrests. In 2023, 2,291 tips resulted in 44 arrests,and in 2022 2,260 tips leading to 41 arrests.





