Weekend house fire in Pueblo leaves two dead, two injured

PUEBLO — This past Saturday, Pueblo Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of W. 15th Street.

When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. After the fire was knocked down, two deceased people were found in the basement of the home, Pueblo Police said.

The Pueblo is investigating the circumstances of the fire. If you have any information on this fire, call Detective Colbert at (719) 553-2478. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will identify the two deceased individuals at a later time.