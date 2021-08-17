Village dedicated to homeless veterans could be coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo House, a nonprofit in Pueblo, is making it their mission to help the city's homeless population.

The organization has applied for a $3 million grant through the city of Pueblo, as the city is expected to see roughly $36.7 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They are hoping the $3 million will be enough to kick start the idea of a "Veteran's Village" to help house homeless veterans.

"There is a need and I'm hoping people see it. I hope the city sees it," said Janet Smith, the Executive Director and Founder of the Pueblo House.

Pueblo House recently purchased four acres of land that they want to fill with tiny homes, a community center, and even a dog park.

"My comment was always - How can we be home of the veterans and not have homes for veterans," said Smith.

One local veteran, Stan Clark, is helping organize the project alongside the Pueblo House.

"When they're in the military, they're told what to do all the time, and when they get out of the military... self reliance, doing things on their own... is hard to come by," said Clark on why he believes veterans frequently end up homeless.

The city of Pueblo is still accepting suggestions regarding what they should do with the funds, just click here to give your input.