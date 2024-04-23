Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at Air Force graduation this year

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker for the United States Air Force Academy's (USAFA) Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony.

Commencement will take place on May 30 at Falcon Stadium. The ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m.

Vice President Harris was sworn into office on January 20, 2021, as the first woman to be elected as Vice President. Her responsibilities include serving as the President of the Senate.

Last year, President Joe Biden was the commencement speaker as 921 graduates received their diplomas.

WATCH: President Biden delivers commencement speech

During the ceremony, many people gathered around Colorado Springs to watch the USAFA Thunderbirds take flight.

WATCH: USAFA Thunderbirds soar during graduation

Click here to view photos of the Air Force Thunderbirds and last year's USAFA graduation ceremony.

The 2024 USAFA Graduation will be open to ticket-holding members. The ceremony will also be live-streamed online. For more details about the ceremony, visit the United States Air Force Academy's website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.