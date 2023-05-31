Air Force Thunderbirds and more photos from United States Air Force Academy graduation
The 2023 Air Force Academy graduation is this Thursday, we want to see your images of the Thunderbirds, graduation, and more from events this week.
From the Thunderbirds flying across the region to the day of graduation let's share some moments for the class of 2023 to remember for a lifetime! Send in your own here, and we'll share it with your credit. Please provide a short description and your name for credit.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds during a practice flight over the Colorado Springs area Wednesday, May 31st ahead of the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2023 graduation.Photo by: Bruce Hauknecht An image of a United States Air Force Thunderbird set against the backdrop of Pikes Peak, America's Mountain. The Thunderbirds will be in the Pikes Peak Region for the United States Air Force Academy Graduation this Thursday, June 1st.Photo by: Bruce Hauknecht