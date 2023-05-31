Share Facebook

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds during a practice flight over the Colorado Springs area Wednesday, May 31st ahead of the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2023 graduation. Bruce Hauknecht

An image of a United States Air Force Thunderbird set against the backdrop of Pikes Peak, America's Mountain. The Thunderbirds will be in the Pikes Peak Region for the United States Air Force Academy Graduation this Thursday, June 1st. Bruce Hauknecht



