USOPM holds drone show Tuesday to support the upcoming Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The night sky in Colorado Springs is being lit up for a good cause. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum held a drone show to support for the upcoming Colorado Gives Day.

The drones showed off different groups that could be helped by the donations. Colorado Gives Day is next Tuesday.

Last year, Coloradans raised more than $54 million for non-profits throughout our state.

