'Giving Tuesday' approaching, 'Colorado Gives Day' happening next week

COLORADO — It's officially the season of giving and Tuesday is the nationwide push to help people and organizations in need.

It's called 'Giving Tuesday' and takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Non-profits around the world use the movement to help raise money for their organizations and "inspire generosity around the world."

This is different from 'Colorado Gives Day,' which is a day to specifically support non-profits within our state. 'Colorado Gives Day' is Tuesday December 10.

According to Colorado Gives, Coloradans helped raise more than $54 million last year.

Donating to non-profits helps to support their missions, whether it's providing food and clothing to people in need, helping to build homes, or maintaining our trails and open spaces.

Local non-profits say donating on 'Giving Tuesday' not only shows people appreciate the missions they fulfill, it gives them a financial head start for the upcoming year.

"It gets us off to an amazing start for the next year," said Susan Davies, Executive Director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. "You know, if we can have money in the bank and then get a good jump on 2025, then we can hit the ball running and really make a big difference."

Davies says people are more likely to donate this time of the year thanks to the giving spirit of the holidays.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is gearing up for 'Colorado Gives Day.' Tuesday night, the museum will host a drone show. Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be around to sign autographs and take pictures with guests.

Local non-profits play a big role to develop our Olympic athletes, and 'Colorado Gives Day' gives you an extra reason to donate.

"Giving to your favorite non-profits via coloradogivesday.org, you're part of a statewide movement, and to make it even better, if you give via the platform coloradogivesday.org, your donation gets a boost from the incentive fund," said Kelly Dunkin, CEO and President of Colorado Gives.

Here's how the incentive works. This year, if you set up a monthly recurring donation to your favorite organization, the Colorado Gives Foundation will match your first month's contribution up to $100.

The foundation will make those matches up to $250,000 across all non-profits.

___





CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25. A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.